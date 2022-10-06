Texas A&M soccer team breaks scoreless drought with 2-2 tie against LSU

When Texas A&M freshman midfielder Sydney Becerra put a boot to the ball at the top of LSU’s penalty box early in the first half, teammate Maile Hayes half expected the goal post to move in front of the shot, denying the Aggies yet another goal.

Unlike so many shots during the Aggies’ four-game Southeastern Conference losing streak that found the posts, Becerra’s snuck just under the crossbar and into the upper left corner of the net for A&M’s second goal of what would be a 2-2 tie with the Tigers at Ellis Field on Thursday.

A&M’s search for a conference win continues, but the pair of goals served as a boost to a squad that has gone scoreless in their last two SEC matches and gave the Aggies (6-5-3, 0-4-1) their long-awaited first point of the season in the league standings.

“We remain undefeated in October,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said with a chuckle. “It’s a positive step for us.”

Guerrieri used a new formation in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Rice, shifting to a 4-1-4-1 from a 3-4-2-1. The move added extra defensive support on the back line and widened A&M’s attack. The extra room in the middle of the pitch gave A&M’s attackers the space they needed to score early.

A&M scored first when winger Kate Colvin sent a looping cross into the middle of the box, and a side-footed flick by Becerra put the ball in front of Hayes, who volleyed the mid-air shot into the back corner of the net seven minutes into the match.

Hayes said playing as a lone striker is new for her.

“There are always positive and negatives with a new formation, but for me personally, I think I have more space to move side to side,” Hayes said. “The one downfall is that if I am to check to the ball, it’s not like I have another forward who can make the run in behind, so it’s going to have to be an attacking mid. A lot of communication has to be going on.”

Little communication was needed for Becerra’s goal. After receiving a pass from midfielder Carissa Boeckmann, Becerra side-stepped one lunging LSU defender and dribbled into the box before releasing her top-shelf shot for a 2-0 lead in the 15th minute.

“It’s about time, right?” Guerrieri said jokingly after having watched several opponents hit highlight-reel goals at Ellis Field this season. “It hit metal, but it was the back stanchion instead of hitting the crossbar this time. She’s a super player is Sydney Becerra. You could see her, and you could see how excited we were about getting her and Carissa Boeckmann both on the same line in our midfield. There is a lot of creativity. There’s a lot of really fun things to see, and they’re both electric in the way they play.”

Communication, however, was also A&M’s culprit in LSU’s comeback effort. A&M left Tiger forward Rammie Noel wide open on the back post to tap in a low cross and pull the Tigers (8-2-3, 3-1-1) within one midway through the first half.

Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir scored LSU’s second goal on a penalty kick in the 47th minute. Hermannsdottir sent the ball to the left side of the net, and goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell guessed right. LSU earned the penalty try when Hermannsdottir was brought down in the box by Aggie defender Quinn Cornog.

“The penalty kick was pretty silly,” Guerrieri said. “We won the ball, so it’s interesting the penalty kick would be called, but you can’t argue with the referee. He’s got the whistle.”

The remainder of the game was a back-and-forth stalemate featuring chances by both squads. A&M appeared to put one more shot into the back of the net in the 69th minute, but A&M was called offsides on the play.

A&M finished with 14 shots to LSU’s 13, but Tigers put eight on frame to the Aggies’ four. Caldwell made six saves.

A point in the standings helps A&M’s chances at making the 10-team SEC tournament. And with overtime now eliminated, Thursday’s result adds a quality tie to the Aggies’ resume, Guerrieri said.

“Right now we have three ties, and they are all against teams in the top 20,” Guerrieri said. “Tonight, we should have closed the door on this game in the first half. We should have been up by more than two in the first half, and LSU did a good job of keeping us within reach and coming back and getting us. When you look at our lineup and how young the team is, you’re going to make some young mistakes. We’ve just got to make sure we don’t make the young mistakes twice.”