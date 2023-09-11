HOUSTON – The Texas A&M soccer team beat Rice 4-0 on Sunday night at Holloway Field.

A&M (3-3-1) got goals from four different players to climb back to .500 before the start of Southeastern Conference play against Kentucky at Ellis Field on Friday night.

MaKhiya McDonald, Kate Colvin, Jazmine Wilkerson and Maile Hayes scored with Sydney Becerra, Sammy Smith and McDonald getting assists.

Kenna Caldwell was A&M’s goalkeeper, making three saves.

Rice’s Kallie McKinney and Kirsten Ruf along with A&M’s Hayes received yellow cards.

A&M had a 23-7 edge in shots, including 14-3 in the second half in improving to 7-1 against the Owls.

Rice fell to 2-5-1.