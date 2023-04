The Aggies will play two home exhibition matches against SMU on Aug. 8 and Texas State on Aug. 11 at Ellis Field. They will open the regular season on Aug. 17 against Florida State and will open Southeastern Conference play at home on Sept. 15 against Kentucky. A&M’s final home match of the regular season will be Oct. 19 against South Carolina, and its final regular-season match will be at LSU on Oct. 26.