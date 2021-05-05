Texas A&M soccer team advances to Elite Eight with PK win over Oklahoma State

A half an hour later after a barrage of A&M chances, OSU took its second lead of the game again on the counter attack. Shyann McClary played a through ball down the middle of the field that found Coleman streaking behind the Aggie back line. Caldwell chipped the ball over the oncoming Caldwell and inside the right post for a 3-2 lead in the 78th minute.

“It’s frustrating just in the fact that we outshot them immensely,” Carroll said. “However, I think that they do what they do well. They attack and counter attack really well. So props to them on that.”

Again it took the Aggies less than three minutes to equalize. Katie Smith headed a corner kick that pinballed around in the Cowgirl penalty box until Taylor Pounds volleyed a shot just under the crossbar to tie the score at 3.

A&M had trouble establishing an attack early in overtime, but a second yellow card on OSU defender Charmé Morgan pulled the Cowgirls to 10 players for the final 18 minutes.

While the Aggies kept the ball in OSU’s final third of the field, space to take a quality shot was limited as the Cowgirls packed in seven or eight defenders behind the ball.