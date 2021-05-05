Texas A&M soccer team advances to Elite Eight with PK win over Oklahoma State

CARY, N.C. — A small twitch by Oklahoma State goalkeeper Emily Plotz to her left ended any hesitation in Texas A&M forward Laney Carroll’s mind.
Carroll sent a firm strike past Plotz, who went sprawling to her left as the penalty kick split the goal, and the Aggie soccer squad raced to embrace the freshman striker as the savvy shot gave seventh-seeded A&M a 4-3 victory on penalty kicks in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 on Wednesday at WakeMed Soccer Park.
The teams played to a 3-3 tie through 110 minutes and were tied 3-3 in penalty kicks before Carroll ended it and sent A&M (12-3-1) to the Elite Eight for the seventh time in program history.
“It was an epic game,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “It’s one of those all-time greats in NCAA soccer history.”
The Aggies will play second-seeded North Carolina at noon Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in the Elite Eight.
A&M controlled the majority of the possession and dominated in attack to the tune of 38 shots and 16 shots on goal to OSU’s 11 and five, respectively. But with 10th-seeded OSU (13-3-2) using a counter-attacking style, the Cowgirls struck first on their first shot on goal. On a break, sophomore Olivia Dowell fed a ball to senior Gabriella Coleman, who slotted it just inside the far post for a 1-0 OSU lead in the 15th minute.
“It was difficult sometimes mentally, because it sometimes feels like it’s your game to lose,” A&M senior Taylor Ziemer said. “You are creating a bunch of chances. You have the ball, and they are just waiting for you to give it up or make a mistake, which is going to happen inevitably. That is their time to counter and score, which happened.”
It took less than three minutes for the Aggies to tie the game.
A&M sophomore midfielder Kendall Bates floated a free kick into the penalty box, and freshman Barbara Olivieri headed it on goal. Plotz saved it but sent the ball back into play, and Ziemer put it into the wide-open goal in the 17th minute.
A&M took a 2-1 lead just before halftime thanks to a cross through the penalty box by substitute forward Jai Smith that sophomore forward Ali Russell headed over the outstretched arm of Plotz.
“Ali Russell, that was her best game,” Guerrieri said. “Jai Smith came in and had a fantastic game.”
The second half began as the first with A&M in control until OSU countered.
Cowgirl points leader Dowell took a pass from Hannah Webb with her back to the goal in the 48th minute. With a flick between her legs and a turn, Dowell ripped a shot that found the far upper corner of the goal well out of the reach of Aggie goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell to tie the match at 2.
A half an hour later after a barrage of A&M chances, OSU took its second lead of the game again on the counter attack. Shyann McClary played a through ball down the middle of the field that found Coleman streaking behind the Aggie back line. Caldwell chipped the ball over the oncoming Caldwell and inside the right post for a 3-2 lead in the 78th minute.
“It’s frustrating just in the fact that we outshot them immensely,” Carroll said. “However, I think that they do what they do well. They attack and counter attack really well. So props to them on that.”
Again it took the Aggies less than three minutes to equalize. Katie Smith headed a corner kick that pinballed around in the Cowgirl penalty box until Taylor Pounds volleyed a shot just under the crossbar to tie the score at 3.
A&M had trouble establishing an attack early in overtime, but a second yellow card on OSU defender Charmé Morgan pulled the Cowgirls to 10 players for the final 18 minutes.
While the Aggies kept the ball in OSU’s final third of the field, space to take a quality shot was limited as the Cowgirls packed in seven or eight defenders behind the ball.
“Once that red card came, they were clearly trying to get to penalty kicks,” Guerrieri said. “They knew that it was just a matter of time for us until we finally got the dam to burst. It’s like the Alamo with a time limit. You can’t just completely put them under siege. The clock is going to work in their favor.”
All six of the first penalty takers hit their shots, tying the match at 3. Dowell was the first to miss, sending her shot over the bar. A&M’s Lauren Geczik followed with a miss thanks to a diving save by Plotz to the right.
Webb opened the door for the Aggies with the third consecutive miss, hers off the right post, setting up Carroll’s game-winner.
The freshman said she thought about abandoning her normal penalty shot because Plotz had made several guesses that way. As she approached, she saw the subtle move by Plotz to the left and put it right down the middle.
“The keeper moved early, and I was like, ‘I’m going to shoot this down the middle,’ and I thought that would be effective,” Carroll said. “It worked. It was definitely exciting, but I’ve got to credit it all to the whole team ... every single person. For us to be down, come back and be down again and come back, that just really says something about this team, and I think that’s super exciting.”