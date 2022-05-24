 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M soccer team adds Florida State's Brown as volunteer assistant

  • 0

The Texas A&M soccer team has added Ahmad Brown to its coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Brown spent last season as a performance analyst at Florida State, helping the Seminoles win the national championship. He also spent three seasons at Florida and served as an assistant coach with United Soccer Alliance, a WPSL team based in Fleming Island, Florida, from 2019-22.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Texas A&M adds goalie

The Texas A&M soccer team has added goalkeeper Bella Lister, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, who spent the last four years playing…

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomi Osaka is knocked out of French Open in the first round

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert