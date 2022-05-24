The Texas A&M soccer team has added Ahmad Brown to its coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach. Brown spent last season as a performance analyst at Florida State, helping the Seminoles win the national championship. He also spent three seasons at Florida and served as an assistant coach with United Soccer Alliance, a WPSL team based in Fleming Island, Florida, from 2019-22.
Texas A&M soccer team adds Florida State's Brown as volunteer assistant
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M soccer team has added goalkeeper Bella Lister, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, who spent the last four years playing…