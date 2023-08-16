Fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell said the thought of not returning for her final, COIVD-induced season never really crossed her mind. It was mostly a foregone conclusion she would man the 6-yard box for the Texas A&M soccer team one more season.

“Honestly, it didn’t take much for me to even consider reasons why I wouldn’t want to come back,” Caldwell said on the Aggie Soccer Hour radio show. “The main thing was just that—I don’t know—it really was just I want to be here and I don’t want to leave. If I had three more years here, I would stay.”

Over the past two years, having a fifth-year senior has been a luxury others around the Southeastern Conference have taken advantage of, but not head coach G Guerrieri and the Aggies.

A&M saw two of its best players depart the team midway through the split season of 2020-21 in midfielders Barbara Olivieri and Jimena Lopez, both of which moved on to the professional ranks.

The next season saw the Aggies retain three seniors who claimed considerable playing time. Guerrieri was forced to give a myriad of freshmen a trial by fire due to injuries across the board. Last season, only center back Karina Sample offered that fifth year of experience for the Aggies.

During the Aggie Soccer Hour, Guerrieri offered up examples of LSU, who honored 12 seniors at their senior day game last year and Arkansas who had seven.

“All of our players were 18 years old and 19 years old, because we brought in these new freshmen, playing against 22 year olds and sometimes 23 year olds,” Guerrieri said. “Well, it’s kind of coming out in the wash now. Now, those players who were really young and having to learn on the fly against these players who had already been seasoned and older, now our players are seasoned and a little bit older.”

Caldwell provides a sure voice for an Aggie defense that will feature two new center backs and was prone to the occasional loose mistake last season.

Guerrieri and his staff also added fifth-year senior forward Sammy Smith from Boston College and senior transfer forward Jazmine Wilkinson from Arizona State. That brings the Aggies to a grand total of seven seniors this year.

Both Smith and Wilkinson scored goals in the Aggies’ 4-0 exhibition win over Texas State. That was paired with another goal from Wilkinson in A&M’s opening exhibition match against SMU, which ended in a 2-0 Aggie win.

Caldwell played a part in both shutouts, sharing the goal with transfer Grace McClellan.

“We have some really experienced players who have learned from some of the hard knocks that they need to do this and they need to do this because this happened and this happened and this happened,” Guerrieri said.

A lot of that came in the form of conditioning, which both players and coach alike said is much improved this season.

However, the outcome of this work is a chemistry level that far supersedes any Caldwell has seen in her time at A&M, she said.

“I think, in the past, we kind of had a fearful attitude in some of our games,” Caldwell said. “I think, looking at all the players, we aren’t going to take anything from anyone and we’re completely ready to go out there and do whatever it takes to win the game.”

As is tradition, the Aggies will be put to the test from the start, as they host No. 6 Florida State Thursday at Ellis Field, followed by another home matchup against Washington State on Sunday. It is the third consecutive year that the Aggies have started the season against a ranked opponent. The Aggies lost to No. 1 Florida State, 0-1, on the road in 2021 and tied No. 25 Clemson last season.

Guerrieri said it’s a perfect way to see how well the offseason training and game planning, hallmarked by senior leadership, has taken well before conference play begins.

“It’s kind of an unveiling of the team,” Guerrieri said. “It’s a real opportunity for us to see, first internally, how they will do against a really high caliber team with a lot of weapons and a lot of players who played in the World Cup that’s going on right now, but also players who’ve won national championships and have a very, very high pedigree.”