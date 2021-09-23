Texas A&M soccer falls in extra time to Arkansas

Arkansas also managed 22 total shots to A&M’s nine, but the Razorbacks only put five shots on goal. Aggie goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell made four saves and had no real chance on the eventual game-winner.

“I thought Kenna was awesome in goal,” Guerrieri said. “It was an All-America level performance from her.”

The quick play of freshman forward Makhiya McDonald, getting extended minutes due to injuries, gave the Aggies their best scoring chances. Lowering her shoulder and blowing by defenders set up all three of the Aggies’ opportunities in the second half.

“I thought she was great,” Guerrieri said. “She was able to slit the field several times just with her poise on the ball. It looks like she’s just scooting in slow motion, but she’s going about 18 miles per hour. She’s moving pretty fast, and that’s a big boost to her teammates.”

A&M hopes to have both Olivieri and Hayes back soon. The Aggies will travel to face No. 11 Auburn at 2 p.m. Sunday in their sixth top 15 matchup through 11 games.

While the outcomes of those games have had more frustration than elation for A&M, Kolb said the Aggies are building confidence with each ranked matchup.

“Being this young, it sets them up with the mindset,” Kolb said. “This was a lot of our team’s first time playing Arkansas, and Arkansas is tough. I think it took a little while for us to adjust, but playing those top 10 teams sets us up well for the future, because [associate head coach Phil Stephenson] always says, ‘We’re going to be experienced. We’re going to have played these games.’”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.