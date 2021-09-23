Texas A&M soccer falls in extra time to Arkansas

Whether it’s sharing last year’s Southeastern Conference regular season title or receiving equal first-place votes in this year’s preseason conference poll, the Texas A&M and Arkansas teams can’t seem to get any separation from each other.
The slightest distance between the Aggie defense and Razorback forward Anna Podojil ended their latest stalemate as 16th-ranked Arkansas won 1-0 in overtime Thursday at Ellis Field.
Podojil, the reigning SEC forward of the year, ruined what otherwise had been an impressive night for A&M’s defense with some last-minute frustration.
“For it to be back-post too, that’s what we had been practicing all [week], trying to make sure we’re on back post, so it’s a little frustrating that that’s the outcome,” Aggie right back Macie Kolb said.
Podojil took advantage of a chaotic series of play in front of A&M’s goal, controlling a ball headed to her by Parker Goins and hitting a no-doubt half volley into the back of the net from the top of the 6-yard box in the 97th minute. Podojil, who held a share of the team lead in scoring entering the match, had been mostly absent from the action Thursday until the final play.
“What Arkansas is looking for is chaos,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “They want chaos. They want there to be as frantic of a game as possible, and the goal became a frantic goal.”
A&M (5-4-1, 1-1) limped into the match with a growing list of injuries. Already without sophomore attacking midfielder Barbara Olivieri (knee injury) and forward Laney Carroll, A&M also missed leading scorer freshman Maile Hayes, winger Mia Pante and midfielder Daria Britton due to undisclosed health reasons Thursday.
Despite the injuries, A&M had a chance to end Arkansas’ three-game winning streak in the series and earn at least a point in the SEC standings with a tie.
“A tie would have been a great outcome, too, just because we’re missing those two key players up top,” Kolb said. “It would have been rewarding.”
Open play and chaos marked the first half with Arkansas (7-2, 2-0) owning a majority of the possession. A barrage of passes from the Arkansas defense over the midfield and directly to the forwards created few real scoring chances but an onslaught of corner kicks. Arkansas held only a 2-1 advantage in scoring chances at halftime but led 9-1 in corner kicks.
After 97 minutes of play, Arkansas collected 16 corner kicks to A&M’s two.
“It’s a mental battle for sure,” Kolb said. “You have to be in it every time. All 16 corner kicks, you’ve got to make sure you’re marking your man. It’s definitely mentally tough, but we were up to the challenge tonight.”
Arkansas also managed 22 total shots to A&M’s nine, but the Razorbacks only put five shots on goal. Aggie goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell made four saves and had no real chance on the eventual game-winner.
“I thought Kenna was awesome in goal,” Guerrieri said. “It was an All-America level performance from her.”
The quick play of freshman forward Makhiya McDonald, getting extended minutes due to injuries, gave the Aggies their best scoring chances. Lowering her shoulder and blowing by defenders set up all three of the Aggies’ opportunities in the second half.
“I thought she was great,” Guerrieri said. “She was able to slit the field several times just with her poise on the ball. It looks like she’s just scooting in slow motion, but she’s going about 18 miles per hour. She’s moving pretty fast, and that’s a big boost to her teammates.”
A&M hopes to have both Olivieri and Hayes back soon. The Aggies will travel to face No. 11 Auburn at 2 p.m. Sunday in their sixth top 15 matchup through 11 games.
While the outcomes of those games have had more frustration than elation for A&M, Kolb said the Aggies are building confidence with each ranked matchup.
“Being this young, it sets them up with the mindset,” Kolb said. “This was a lot of our team’s first time playing Arkansas, and Arkansas is tough. I think it took a little while for us to adjust, but playing those top 10 teams sets us up well for the future, because [associate head coach Phil Stephenson] always says, ‘We’re going to be experienced. We’re going to have played these games.’”