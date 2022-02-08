Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri to get five-year extension

Guerrieri said Tuesday the program’s recruiting strategy since their first season was to develop connections through A&M’s multiple soccer summer camps.

“We only have one chance to make first impressions,” he said. “I want to make such an impression on these kids when they’re here that they had such a great experience and such a great time. This was the coolest thing. I said ‘Howdy’ 1,000 times and everything else that went through, so that when they do get into high school, then they start going around visiting other schools, there’s a school that’s already in the back of their mind.”

He also stressed how his program wants to recruit players who have aspirations to play at the professional level, like recently departed midfielder Barbara Olivieri. The rising junior opted out of her final two seasons of eligibility to sign with the Mexico pro team Club de Fútbol Monterrey Femenil.

The Aggies will miss the production of the 2020 SEC freshman of the year, who had 13 goals and eight assists in 26 games at A&M. But Guerrieri said he wants to recruit players with aspirations of turning pro.