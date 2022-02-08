Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri to get five-year extension

Texas A&M soccer coach G Guerrieri is in the process of getting a contract extension, the 29-year coaching veteran said Tuesday.
Guerrieri’s new deal will run for the next five years, he said at the Brazos Valley A&M Club’s monthly luncheon. His current deal was set to expire this year.
A&M has had just one women’s soccer coach since forming the program in 1993. Last season was one of the toughest as the Aggies finished 7-9-2 overall and had their 26-year streak of NCAA tournament appearances snapped. But in the previous season that spanned both the fall and spring semesters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A&M advanced to the Elite Eight.
Injuries this season, which at times decimated the Aggies’ entire attacking front, was due to the quick turnaround from the pandemic-lengthened season, Guerrieri said Tuesday.
“The problem ... was we then had 22 days to rest before the next season started in the fall,” he said at the luncheon. “We had a lot of injuries because the amount of time we weren’t able to recover.”
Guerrieri will have five new players next season, including four true freshmen. The Aggies also signed Vanderbilt transfer Quinn Cornog to join freshmen Sydney Becerra (Flower Mound), Caroline Kniffen (Lewisville), Georgia Leb (Colleyville) and Cornog (Dallas). All five have enrolled early and will participate in spring practice.
Guerrieri said Tuesday the program’s recruiting strategy since their first season was to develop connections through A&M’s multiple soccer summer camps.
“We only have one chance to make first impressions,” he said. “I want to make such an impression on these kids when they’re here that they had such a great experience and such a great time. This was the coolest thing. I said ‘Howdy’ 1,000 times and everything else that went through, so that when they do get into high school, then they start going around visiting other schools, there’s a school that’s already in the back of their mind.”
He also stressed how his program wants to recruit players who have aspirations to play at the professional level, like recently departed midfielder Barbara Olivieri. The rising junior opted out of her final two seasons of eligibility to sign with the Mexico pro team Club de Fútbol Monterrey Femenil.
The Aggies will miss the production of the 2020 SEC freshman of the year, who had 13 goals and eight assists in 26 games at A&M. But Guerrieri said he wants to recruit players with aspirations of turning pro.
“It’s what I want to hear,” Guerrieri said. “I want to hear people that say I want to play professional, because if that is one of their goals or their dreams ... they are going to be a rising player for us. If it’s I really want to go to college and play soccer, they’re only trying to get to us and maybe they aren’t going to go beyond that.”
Ultimately, Guerrieri said he is happy to continue calling the Brazos Valley and the A&M soccer program home.
“The thing that is the clincher when we recruit kids are the people who are in the community and what this community stands for,” he said. “I’ll have kids coming from California or I’ll have kids coming from Colorado or kids coming from Georgia and their response to the crowds and to the people is are you kidding me? Are they really this nice? And I’m like I don’t know who you met, but I’m telling you how it is.”