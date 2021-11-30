Texas A&M’s Katie Smith, Barbara Olivieri earn region honors

Texas A&M’s Katie Smith and Barbara Olivieri earned spots on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region teams, the organization released on Tuesday.
Smith earned second-team honors as a defender, while Olivieri made the third team as a midfielder. Both Aggies also made the All-Southeastern Conference second team in October.
The Southeast Region includes members from the SEC, Sun Belt Conference, Southern Conference and Big South Conference.
