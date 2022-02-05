Texas A&M’s Barbara Olivieri signs with Mexican pro soccer team

Texas A&M sophomore soccer player Barbara Olivieri signed with Mexico’s Club de Fútbol Monterrey Femenil on Friday, forgoing her remaining eligibility. For her career, Olivieri collected 27 Aggie caps, logging 34 point with 13 goals and eight assists. C.F. Monterrey is in Liga MX Femenil, the top women’s professional soccer league in Mexico. Monterrey has won two of the league’s eight titles, including the Torneo Grita México Apertura 2021 crown in December.