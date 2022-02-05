 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Barbara Olivieri signs with Mexican pro soccer team
0 Comments

Texas A&M’s Barbara Olivieri signs with Mexican pro soccer team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M sophomore soccer player Barbara Olivieri signed with Mexico’s Club de Fútbol Monterrey Femenil on Friday, forgoing her remaining eligibility. For her career, Olivieri collected 27 Aggie caps, logging 34 point with 13 goals and eight assists. C.F. Monterrey is in Liga MX Femenil, the top women’s professional soccer league in Mexico. Monterrey has won two of the league’s eight titles, including the Torneo Grita México Apertura 2021 crown in December.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert