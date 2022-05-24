Texas A&M’s B.L.U.E.print, Karlina Sample win awards at Black Student-Athlete Summit

HOUSTON — Texas A&M’s B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence) won the Best Black Student-Athlete Organization, while graduate soccer player Karlina Sample was named the Woman of the Year on Monday night at the Black Student-Athlete Summit, hosted by Rice.

B.L.U.E.print is a student-athlete initiative that offers leadership opportunities to Black student-athletes. Each month, the B.L.U.E.print executive board host meetings and events, inclusive or exclusive to Black student-athletes, that focus on three pillars; educate, empower and equip. It is in its second year.

Sample helped create B.L.U.E.print following her visit to the Black Student-Athlete Summit in 2020. As president, Sample plans, coordinates and executes all B.L.U.E.print executive board meetings and monthly meetings and events for the student-athlete population. The Frisco native, also serves on the Student-Athlete Experience Committee as a part of the athletics department Aggie Commitment Initiative.