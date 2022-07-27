Texas A&M gives soccer coach G Guerrieri four-year extension through 2026

Texas A&M soccer head coach G Guerrieri recently agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026, the school announced Wednesday. Guerrieri, who will be entering his 30th season as the Aggies’ head coach, has led the program to 18 conference titles and 26 trips to the NCAA tournament, including 16 Sweet 16s, seven Elite Eights and one Final Four. He ranks third nationally among active NCAA Division I women’s soccer coaches and fifth all-time with 491 victories.