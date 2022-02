Texas A&M freshman defender Mia Pante earned a roster spot on the Canadian national under-20 women’s team for the CONCACAF 2022 Women’s U20 Championship set for Feb. 25-March 12 in the Dominican Republic. Pante made last season’s Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team. The native of Vancouver, British Columbia, had one goal and a team-high eight assists in 15 matches with 13 starts.