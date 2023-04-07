Texas A&M assistant soccer coach Ahmad Brown has been working at the United State’s women’s soccer team’s training camp. The 26-woman team will host Ireland at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Austin and play the Irish again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis before the squad is narrowed down to 23 players for the World Cup set for this summer in Australia and New Zealand.
Texas A&M assistant soccer coach Ahmad Brown invited to national team training camp
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
The Texas A&M soccer team will play TCU at noon Sunday in a spring exhibition match at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Forth Worth.