The Texas A&M soccer team has added goalkeeper Bella Lister, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, who spent the last four years playing with the Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite REX program. Previously, Lister played for Team BC (2016-18), Vancouver Island Wave (2015-17) and TSS (2013-15). She served as team captain for Vancouver Island Wave in 2016 and ’17. She was an all-star selection with Team BC in 2017 and ’18.