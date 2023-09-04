FORT WORTH – TCU’s Seven Castain scored from inside the 6-yard box in the 87th minute to give the Horned Frogs a 1-0 nonconference victory over Texas A&M on Sunday night at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium before 2,293 fans.

TCU's AJ Hennessey beat a defender and passed to Castain.

A&M (1-3-1) had a chance to get the first score when A&M’s Sammy Smith drew a foul in the penalty box. A&M’s Maile Hayes took the penalty kick, but TCU keeper Lauren Kellett saved the initial shot and then made another save on Hayes’ carom shot.

Kellett made four saves in the final 12 minutes to keep the shutout. She ended with seven saves. A&M had a 12-7 edge in shots, including 8-2 in the second half. A&M had a 7-4 edge on shots on goal.

The game had a long weather delay before starting.

The game-winner was only the second goal of the season for TCU (1-2-1), which had been 0-2-1 in its last three matches, losing to eighth-ranked Florida State (2-0) and sixth-ranked Penn State (1-0) and tied UAB (0-0).