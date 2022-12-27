Sister of late A&M student Tanner Hoang commits to play soccer for Aggies

Emma Hoang wanted to honor her late brother, Tanner Hoang.

The junior at Flower Mound High School did so Monday by committing to play soccer at Texas A&M, where her brother attended before he was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin.

“After much thought and prayer, I am blessed to announce that I’ve made the decision to continue my soccer and academic career at Texas A&M,” Hoang wrote in a tweet. “I want to honor Tanner with this decision and I am excited to be somewhere that meant so much to him. … I love and miss you."

Emma’s older brother was found dead in the vicinity of the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. Austin police said Tuesday that no foul play is suspected and that the case remains active. Tanner went missing on Dec. 16, which sparked an eight-day search.

Tanner was a senior at A&M and his family was coming to College Station on Dec. 16 for graduation. However, Tanner was not expected to graduate and he reportedly did not relay that information to anyone.

Emma was previously committed to Ole Miss before she flipped her pledge to the Aggies, according to Flower Mound coach Misail Tsapos. He called Emma, who plays both holding and outside midfield, a dynamic player and said she uses her technical ability to take on defenders and get behind them.

“She can serve a ball very nice and has tremendous work ethic,” Tsapos said. “She’s a very key [player] for us to be able to create and score goals.”

In 2021, Emma was on Flower Mound’s state championship team as a freshman. She scored a goal in the state semifinals against The Woodlands, saw action as a substitute in the Lady Jaguars’ Class 6A state title game win over Austin Vandegrift and was named to the state all-tournament team. She also plays for the Solar Soccer Club, which is based out of Allen.

“I think it’s a good fit for her,” Tsapos said of Emma’s commitment to A&M. “Hopefully she’ll do some good things there.”