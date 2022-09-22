Single defensive lapse dooms Texas A&M soccer team to 1-0 loss to Mississippi State

Over the Texas A&M soccer team’s first two Southeastern Conference games, the Aggies have outshot their opponents 33-16. But a few small lapses, typically against the run of play, have doomed them in both matches.

It happened for the second time Thursday against Mississippi State as A&M allowed a second-half own goal in a 1-0 loss at Ellis Field.

“Frustrating is an understatement for how it feels for the girls, but you’ve got to give Mississippi State all the credit,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “They came in and played their game and put us under a lot of pressure.”

The Bulldogs (8-0-2, 2-0) entered the match ranked second nationally in goals against average (0.2) and dictated their physical defensive style and direct attack in transition. But as play went back and forth during the first half, neither team could generate many scoring chances.

Mississippi State looked for opportunities to draw free kicks in A&M’s half of the field, using long passes over A&M’s attackers. Guerrieri and his coaching staff warned A&M’s players against taking ill-advised fouls that played into the Bulldog’s attack.

In the 51st minute, the Aggies (5-3-2, 0-2) committed a foul near the middle of the field, and the service into the box was headed Mississippi State midfielder Quinn Cornog. The ball bounced errantly backwards, and Mississippi State midfielder Haley McWhirter hit a low shot toward the middle of the goal that was initially saved by Aggie goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell. But the rebound bounced off the foot of defender Karlina Samples and into the net for a 1-0 Bulldog lead.

“We just can’t let that happen,” A&M winger Mia Pante said. “We knew coming into the game they just wanted to kick long balls and put us facing our own net. Giving them fouls like that is giving them exactly what they want. We knew that. We gave them some silly fouls, and they were able to capitalize on it.”

After the goal, Mississippi State packed in their defense, allowing for a more consistent Aggie attack. But with congested space in the final third, scoring chances remained at a premium for the Aggies.

“Being able to switch the ball and switch the point of attack or hit our opposite wing was where we were going to get success, and we didn’t do that as much as we would like to,” Pante said.

The Aggies managed seven shots on goal to Mississippi State’s two and outshot the Bulldogs 14-8 overall. Bulldog goalkeeper Maddy Anderson made all seven saves in the shutout.

A&M hits the road for its next two conference games against Alabama and Arkansas, looking to avoid making another game-changing mistake while finding a better finishing touch.

“There were a lot of great moments where we were able to open them up and really find an attack centrally and out wide, but it would break down in the critical points,” Guerrieri said. “It would break down in the last 6 yards. That is where the game is going to be won or the game is going to be lost, and it was lost again.”

A&M will play at No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.