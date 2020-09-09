SEC releases updated 2020 Texas A&M soccer schedule

The Southeastern Conference released its modified 2020 women’s soccer schedule Wednesday, with the Aggies kicking off the season on the road.

Texas A&M on Sept. 19 will be at Ole Miss at 5 p.m. A&M’s Ellis Field will host its first game at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 against Auburn, the day following A&M’s first football game of the season against Vanderbilt.

The Aggies will travel to Arkansas on Oct. 4 for a noon matchup, followed by home games against Florida on Oct. 11 (1 p.m.) and Mississippi State on Oct. 16 (TBD). Road trips to Tennessee on Oct. 23 (6 p.m.) and Alabama on Oct. 30 (7 p.m.) conclude the road portion of the slate. The end of the fall segment ends with a home match against LSU on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

After the NCAA Division I Council postponed fall sports championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC decided to hold an eight-match, conference-only regular season through the fall. Every program will play all six of its divisional conference opponents, plus two cross-division opponents.

Capacity restrictions for Ellis Field will be announced at a later date, said the athletic department.