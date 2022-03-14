Pante earns bronze medal

Texas A&M standout Mia Pante earned a bronze medal in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Soccer Championship on the backline for Canada in a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place match at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Pante, who was on the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team in 2021, played in all seven games in the tourney for Canada, making four starts. Canada qualified for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be played in Costa Rica from Aug. 10-28.