 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pante earns bronze medal

  • 0

Texas A&M standout Mia Pante earned a bronze medal in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Soccer Championship on the backline for Canada in a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place match at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Pante, who was on the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team in 2021, played in all seven games in the tourney for Canada, making four starts. Canada qualified for the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be played in Costa Rica from Aug. 10-28.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert