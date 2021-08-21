Olivieri, Sample grab honors:

Texas A&M sophomore midfielder Barbara Olivieri and senior defender Karlina Sample were named to the Missouri Athletic Club’s Hermann Trophy Preseason Watch List. They were among 59 on the list vying for soccer’s top honor. They also made TopDrawerSoccer.com’s preseason top 100 returning players with Sample at No. 11 and Olivieri at No. 41. Sample on Friday also earned preseason All-America mention from Soccer America and was named to TopDrawerSoccer.com’s Preseason Best XI.