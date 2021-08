The ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will take on eighth-ranked TCU at the Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium in Fort Worth at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The game will be broadcasted on KAGC (97.3 FM) and will air on Big 12 Now via ESPN+ (online).

The Aggies fell to top-ranked Florida State 1-0 on Thursday, which started its three-game run against top 10 teams including TCU and No. 7 Clemson on Aug. 28 to open the season.