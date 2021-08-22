 Skip to main content
No. 9 Texas A&M soccer team falls to No. 8 TCU 2-1
FORT WORTH -- The ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team lost to eighth-ranked TCU 2-1 on Sunday at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium.

A&M (0-2) attempted a comeback when Taylor Pounds scored with 4 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the match. But the Aggies didn't take advantage of late scoring opportunities and lost their second straight game this season after falling to top-ranked Florida State 1-0 last week.

TCU scored in the 11th minute for a 1-0 lead and tacked on an insurance goal in the 77th minute thanks to Brandi Peterson's shot from the penalty arc.

The Aggies will face No. 7 Clemson in their home opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ellis Field.

