No. 9 Pepperdine's pressure too much for Texas A&M soccer in 1-0 loss

“It was frustrating just how early on that they scored and just the amount of time that we had after, and the fact that we weren’t able to capitalize on it,” senior center back Karlina Sample said.

A&M enjoyed the majority of possession through the middle third of the game, but did little to make a push on goal. Pepperdine’s defense pushed the Aggies to the outside channels, forcing the Aggies to limit services into the box from the flanks. Senior pivots Taylor Pounds and Kendall Bates saw little of the ball in the midfield, despite their efforts on attack.

“I thought Pepperdine did a really good job in the way their midfield played against us,” Guerrieri said. “They were able to thwart us and keep us on one side of the field more than a lot of teams are able to do. You have to give Tim Ward and those guys a lot of credit. They did a good job.”

Through the first half, Pepperdine held the majority of shots and shots on goal with seven and four, respectively. A&M had four shots with only one on frame.

A&M’s young corps of attackers weren’t accustomed to their opponents controlling possession and the frustrations of having to force turnovers began to show, Bates said.