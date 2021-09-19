No. 9 Pepperdine's pressure too much for Texas A&M soccer in 1-0 loss

With the bill of his hat clinched in his right hand, Texas A&M head soccer coach G Guerrieri visibly, and audibly, demonstrated his frustration as the clock wound down in the Aggies’ 1-0 loss to ninth-ranked Pepperdine at Ellis Field on Sunday.
Their third loss of the season wasn’t the desired result, but it was a match that the Aggies (5-3-1, 1-0-0) needed before heading into a key Southeastern Conference match with Arkansas Thursday.
“Every team in the SEC is going to press us hard and they’re going to come out and hit you,” senior midfielder Kendall Bates said. “So any game that prepares for that, and this one no doubt did, helps us a ton and it gives the younger people a little bit of a taste of what comes in the next few weeks. We’re looking to build off of that.”
The Wave’s (9-1) high press put A&M’s back line and midfielders under significant pressure throughout the 90-minute contest. It took half of the first frame for the Aggies to find flow of an attack down the flanks. But by that time, Pepperdine had already earned the lone goal of the game.
As three minutes had just ticked off the game clock, Wave defender Kam Pickett gained possession of a tackle and fed a diagonal pass to Tori Waldeck cutting across the middle of the field. Waldeck zig-zagged the ball back to the right side of the box onto the foot of Joelle Anderson who, after a cutback, ripped the shot past Aggie goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell in the back corner of the net.
“It was frustrating just how early on that they scored and just the amount of time that we had after, and the fact that we weren’t able to capitalize on it,” senior center back Karlina Sample said.
A&M enjoyed the majority of possession through the middle third of the game, but did little to make a push on goal. Pepperdine’s defense pushed the Aggies to the outside channels, forcing the Aggies to limit services into the box from the flanks. Senior pivots Taylor Pounds and Kendall Bates saw little of the ball in the midfield, despite their efforts on attack.
“I thought Pepperdine did a really good job in the way their midfield played against us,” Guerrieri said. “They were able to thwart us and keep us on one side of the field more than a lot of teams are able to do. You have to give Tim Ward and those guys a lot of credit. They did a good job.”
Through the first half, Pepperdine held the majority of shots and shots on goal with seven and four, respectively. A&M had four shots with only one on frame.
A&M’s young corps of attackers weren’t accustomed to their opponents controlling possession and the frustrations of having to force turnovers began to show, Bates said.
The Wave held possession through the majority of the second half, until Guerrieri sent on a trio of attack players, shifting from a 4-2-3-1 to a 3-5-2 in efforts to put more pressure on the net. A&M’s attack clicked into gear, but couldn’t find the finishing touch.
Carissa Boeckmann, making her first career start, had the Aggies two best opportunities late in the game. With 10 minutes to play, a low cross came to Boeckmann around the penalty spot, which she directed on goal with the inside of her foot. The hard shot clanked off the bottom of the crossbar and landed just outside of the goal, before it was cleared by the Pepperdine defense.
A few minutes later, a ball through the middle made its way to Boeckmann just outside the penalty box, which sliced wide right of the goal frame.
“I was really pleased with the fight on our guys,” Guerrieri said. “I thought that, especially in the last 15 minutes when we went to make that last push, our players responded really well. Really well set-up ball, that we actually talked about in the break. Carissa [got] the open look and, unfortunately, she hit one off the post and one went over the top.”
The loss snapped a 14-game winning streak at Ellis Field. The last time A&M lost at home was a 3-1 loss to Arkansas.
Both A&M and the Razorbacks were picked to win the conference this season, after sharing the regular season title last year, putting high stakes on Thursday’s match. Dealing with pressure from Pepperdine on Sunday will prepare the Aggies to face Arkansas, Bates said.
“You can’t really prepare for it until you’re in the moment, so it’s one of those things that we’ll get under our belt, watch some film and get ready to beat the hell out of Arkansas,” Bates said.