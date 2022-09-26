No. 6 Alabama soccer team blanks A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Felicia Knox had a pair of assists and a goal to power sixth-ranked Alabama to a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference soccer action Sunday night.

Alabama (10-1-1, 3-0-0) won its sixth straight, getting a go-ahead goal from Knox in the 22nd minute with assists by Gianna Paul and Riley Tanner. Riley Mattingly Parker scored her ninth goal less than 10 minutes later on an assist from Knox for a 2-0 halftime lead. Gianna Paul ended the scoring in the 79th minute.

“We are playing like a team that is confident and expects to win games,” Alabama coach Wes Hart said. “You look at how we played ourselves into the game and just how we closed that game out. I mean, it looks like a team with a mindset of we want to win the SEC Championship.”

Knox leads the NCAA with 11 assists, breaking the school record of 10 set by Merel van Dangen in 2014.

The Aggies (5-4-2, 0-3-0), who suffered their third straight loss, matched Alabama in shots with 15, but the Crimson Tide had an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.

“You got to give all the credit to a super team, there’s a reason they have such a high ranking,” said A&M coach G Guerrieri, adding that when the senior-laden Crimson Tide took the lead they turned their play up a notch. “For us, there were some good performances, I thought Georgia Leb came in off the bench and did a super job. I thought that Andersen Williams did a super job for us. I lot of different players were defending like their life depended on it, which was great.”

A&M will play at 20th-ranked Arkansas at 6 p.m. Thursday.