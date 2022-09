The 21st-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will host South Alabama at 1 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field.

A&M (4-1-2) is coming off a 2-1 loss to TCU on Thursday, while South Alabama (4-0-3) tied Lamar 0-0 on Thursday in Mobile, Alabama.

The match will be the Aggies’ last before opening Southeastern Conference play against Georgia at 7 p.m. Friday at Ellis Field.