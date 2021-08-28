No. 21 Texas A&M soccer team shows off young talent in 3-1 win over No. 9 Clemson

On a night meant to celebrate Texas A&M’s incoming freshmen, Mia Pante represented the class of 2025 well.
The freshman defender left Ellis Field on Saturday night with her first career goal and assist, both of which helped the 21st-ranked Aggies to a 3-1 victory over ninth-ranked Clemson (2-1) in their annual Fish Camp Game.
It was standing-room only for the 4,330 fans in attendance, and everyone was on their feet when Pante knocked in the first goal of the night in the 18th minute off a perfectly-placed pass from Macie Kolb. Kolb gained possession when freshman Maile Hayes’ shot was kicked away by Clemson goalie Hensley Hancuff.
“There’s probably no words to describe it,” Pante said. “Macie Kolb played a brilliant ball into the box, and I knew where I was in the net, and I just needed to redirect it. There’s so many emotions running through me right now.”
Pante’s goal was the highlight of a strong first half from A&M (1-2), which finished the frame with six shots and three on goal while holding the Tigers to just two shots overall and one on goal.
“Clemson is a dynamite team,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “They’re incredibly well coached. Their organized, and for us to be able to come out and play as well as we did in front of such a huge crowd is really special.”
The Tigers evened the match when Renee Lyles lobbed a long shot just passed A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell’s outstretched hands in the 62nd minute.
But the Aggies regained the lead almost exactly a minute later when sophomore Barbara Olivieri fired a shot in the bottom left corner off an assist from Pante to put A&M up 2-1. It was a sigh of relief for Olivieri, who missed a penalty kick late in the first half and called the goal “definitely a confidence booster.”
“The goal she scored is a professional level goal,” Guerrieri said. “[It was] a ball that was cut back to her, and she steps in and hits it first time from probably 22 yards to put it in ... it’s a terrific way for her to respond.”
Olivieri was more impressed by Pante’s first performance at Ellis Field.
“Amazing,” she said. “She’s awesome, has an assist and a goal for her first [home] game. It’s amazing. She’s a great player.”
Sophomore midfielder Kate Colvin scored an insurance goal in the 79th minute with a shot from the top of the box that skimmed the hand of Hancuff before going into the right corner. Olivieri got the assist.
The three goals on Saturday were a welcomed change for the Aggies, who opened the year with losses against top-ranked Florida State 1-0 and No. 8 TCU 2-1.
“It’s big time for us, especially to show how we don’t give up and we want to give our all,” Olivieri said. “We could’ve easily stepped back after the second goal and just stayed back and defended, but we kept going.”
A&M host Sam Houston at 7 p.m. Friday and UTEP at 3 p.m. next Sunday.
NOTES — The game concluded with a fireworks display in celebration of the 100th year of the 12th Man tradition. “It’s a special experience for our players, especially our young players, to have their arms wrapped around them by the 12th Man, and tonight’s a great example of it,” Guerrieri said.