No. 21 Texas A&M soccer team shows off young talent in 3-1 win over No. 9 Clemson

On a night meant to celebrate Texas A&M’s incoming freshmen, Mia Pante represented the class of 2025 well.

The freshman defender left Ellis Field on Saturday night with her first career goal and assist, both of which helped the 21st-ranked Aggies to a 3-1 victory over ninth-ranked Clemson (2-1) in their annual Fish Camp Game.

It was standing-room only for the 4,330 fans in attendance, and everyone was on their feet when Pante knocked in the first goal of the night in the 18th minute off a perfectly-placed pass from Macie Kolb. Kolb gained possession when freshman Maile Hayes’ shot was kicked away by Clemson goalie Hensley Hancuff.

“There’s probably no words to describe it,” Pante said. “Macie Kolb played a brilliant ball into the box, and I knew where I was in the net, and I just needed to redirect it. There’s so many emotions running through me right now.”

Pante’s goal was the highlight of a strong first half from A&M (1-2), which finished the frame with six shots and three on goal while holding the Tigers to just two shots overall and one on goal.