No. 18 Texas A&M soccer team battles Ohio State to 0-0 tie

  • 0

The 18th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team battled Ohio State to a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon at Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadiums.

A&M (4-0-2) held Ohio State (3-1-1) to four shots on goal. It was A&M’s fifth shutout in six games with defense from Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith.

A&M’s Kenna Caldwell made four saves to pick up her third shutout of the season and the 11th of her career.

Ohio State had a 15-14 edge in shots along with a 4-2 edge in shots on goals and corner kicks (10-2).

It was Ohio State’s third shutout of the season with Kat Robinson and Molly Pritchard splitting halves.

