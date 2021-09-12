 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 15 Texas A&M soccer team plays Oklahoma State to 1-1 draw
0 comments

No. 15 Texas A&M soccer team plays Oklahoma State to 1-1 draw

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER, Ok. -- The 15th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team and Oklahoma State played to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Neal Patterson. The Aggies (4-2-1) scored early in the first half off a 22-yard shot from Malie Hayes to the right of Oklahoma State goalkeeper Evie Vitali. Despite A&M holding a 20-9 advantage in shots, the Cowgirls (3-3-1) equaled the score with a goal from Hannah Webb in the 87th minute.

The Aggies will travel to face Kentucky at 6 p.m. Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert