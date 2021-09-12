No. 15 Texas A&M soccer team plays Oklahoma State to 1-1 draw

STILLWATER, Ok. -- The 15th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team and Oklahoma State played to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Neal Patterson. The Aggies (4-2-1) scored early in the first half off a 22-yard shot from Malie Hayes to the right of Oklahoma State goalkeeper Evie Vitali. Despite A&M holding a 20-9 advantage in shots, the Cowgirls (3-3-1) equaled the score with a goal from Hannah Webb in the 87th minute.