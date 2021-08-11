Ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team to face North Texas in first exhibition match

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M soccer team will travel to face North Texas at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the UNT Soccer Stadium in the Aggies’ first exhibition match of the season.

The event is free for the public. No audio or video streaming of the game will be available.

A&M returns 17 letterwinners, including All-American Karlina Sample and 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year Barbara Olivieri. The Aggies also return defenders Katie Smith and Macie Kolb, along with three goalkeepers in Jordan Burbank, Kenna Caldwell and Shantel Hutton.