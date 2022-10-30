Mississippi State edges A&M in overtime, 2-1

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The hard-luck season for the Texas A&M soccer team continued as Mississippi State’s Jojo Ngongo scored the only goal in overtime to lift the Lady Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park on Sunday.

Eighth-seeded Mississippi State (11-4-4) advances to play top-seeded Alabama at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals. A&M (9-6-5) now awaits a bid to the NCAA tournament, which will be announced next Monday. It was the Aggies’ fifth one-goal loss of the season.

MSU’s Maggie Wadsworth in the 10th minute of OT rushed to the end line on the left side of the 6-yard box to get a long ball played from the center stripe. Wadsworth sent a cross that Jojo Ngongo chested in for the go-ahead goal.

Mississippi State took a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute as Gwen Mummert hip checked Aggie goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell and dislodged the ball which was played into the 6-yard box by Juliet Moore. A&M tied it in the 86th minute. Jai Smith made a sliding tackle near the end line outside the left side of the 6-yard box, rising and delivering a cross to Mia Pante who finished inside the right post with a right-footer.

A&M had a 29-9 edge in shots, including 17-2 after the the first half.

Four minutes into the first OT period, A&M’s Maile Hayes gathered the ball 10 yards off the defensive penalty box and raced 60 yards through traffic before uncorking a shot that sailed just above the crossbar.

After having a 90-minute cap on regular-season games lifted, seven Aggies played more 100 minutes, including Calzada, Macy Matula, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith playing the full 110 minutes.