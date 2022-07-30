Mautz returns to Aggie soccer program:

Former A&M soccer midfielder Alyssa Mautz is returning to the program as an assistant coach.

Mautz is ending a 10-year professional career, announcing her retirement from the National Women’s Soccer League’s Chicago Red Stars on Friday. Her last game will be Saturday against the San Diego Wave.

Mautz fills a void created when assistant Lori Stephenson announced her retirement after 21 seasons. Mautz is among 21 players who have been in the NWSL since its inception in 2013. She played a season with Sky Blue FC of Women’s Professional Soccer before joining the NWSL.

Mautz was at A&M from 2008-10 after transferring from Saint Louis University. She had 21 goals and 10 assists for the Aggies in 67 matches.

— Eagle staff report