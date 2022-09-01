MaKhiya McDonald scores again as Aggies shut out Illini 1-0 on road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — MaKhiya McDonald scored in the 13th minute, and the 18th-ranked Texas A&M soccer team made it stand for a 1-0 victory against Illinois on Thursday at Demirjian Park.

McDonald scored her fourth goal of the season on an assist from Laney Carroll, and the Aggies (4-0-1) maintained control the rest of the way. They outshot the Illini 11-2 overall and 5-1 on goal and also earned three corner kicks to Illinois’ one. Kenna Caldwell made one save to earn the win in goal, while Julia Cili made four saves in goal for Illinois (3-2).