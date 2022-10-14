Maile Hayes scores twice to help Texas A&M soccer team rally past Auburn 3-1

The Texas A&M soccer team used three second-half goals to erase a halftime deficit and defeat Auburn 3-1 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play at Ellis Field.

Maddie Simpson scored in the 31st minute to give Auburn (6-4-5, 2-4-1) a 1-0 lead that the Tigers held until early in the second half, when Maile Hayes tied the game with a goal off an assist from Carissa Boeckmann and Kate Colvin.

The match remained tied until the 88th minute when Hayes struck again, this time assisted by Colvin and Carolyn Calzada. Boeckmann added an insurance goal in the 90th minute off an assist from Mia Pante and Hayes.

Hayes pushed her goal total to six for the season. With four assists, she leads A&M in scoring at 16 points. Boeckmann scored her second goal of the year.

The Aggies (8-5-3, 2-4-1) outshot the Tigers 12-8 overall with both teams putting five shots on goal. Auburn had more corner kicks 7-3, but A&M began taking control in the second half with nine shots to Auburn’s three.

The victory continues a resurgence for A&M, which has tallied seven points in its last three SEC matches after opening the conference season with four straight losses.

The Aggies will return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday against South Carolina at Stone Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM).