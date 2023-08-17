Sixth-ranked Florida State escaped a sweltering Ellis Field with a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M by dominating possession in the season opener for both soccer teams.

The Seminoles, however, played right into the Aggies’ game plan throughout the game and the one ball that pierced the Aggie defense provided the 11th-hour winner.

"I'm disappointed in the result, because I thought the players, both teams, worked and played very hard," A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. "It was a high-level game. People talk about college soccer being super physical and not sophisticated. I thought this was a very sophisticated game. It was a chess match."

Both the Aggies and Seminoles traditionally play a possession-based game, attempting to build an attack through the three lines of play with short passes to maintain control of the ball. A&M, however, ceded the ball to Florida State and set up a mid block to prevent the Seminoles from moving the ball through their midfielders. The Aggies, in turn, created most of their chances of stolen passes and counter attacks.

Florida State struggled to mount attacks of consequence throughout the majority of the game until midfielder Iwai Ran curled a low-flight pass between two Aggie defenders and onto the foot of a streaking Taylor Huff in the box. The forward needed just a light chip to send the ball over charging A&M goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell for the game-winning score in the 86th minute.

Florida State outshot A&M 11-10, including 5-4 on goal. Both keepers were forced to make three saves.

"I thought our game plan was pretty good in that we were able to dominate spaces that we thought we could control and forced Florida State, which is, again, arguably the most talented team in the United States...we forced them to have to think and play the way we thought the game could be played and they did a great job of it," Guerrieri said.

Over the past several seasons, the Aggie coaching staff has taken advantage of forward Maile Hayes' high motor and instituted a high press on opponents defenders, hoping to force a mistake in the Aggie attacking third. Thursday, with kickoff temperatures nearing 110 degrees, Guerrieri had his team pulling the press back to just past midfield with four players forming the highest line of defense.

Florida State spent most of the game's first 20 minutes passing back and forth between defenders, unable to work the ball through the midfield.

However, a crafty turn from Florida State forward Beata Olsson off of an attacking-half throw in opened up space to dribble down the middle of the field. Olsson ripped a speculative shot from outside the penalty area that immediately hit the leg of Aggie defender Carolyn Calzada, who had the play defended. Off the deflection, the shot floated high in the air and ultimately landed in the goal over Caldwell's outstretched arm in the 24th minute.

After the initial score, the game opened up slightly as the Aggies created chances off turnovers by feeding long balls to speedy forward Makhiya McDonald down the right channel. McDonald, in turn, created the game-tying score.

Defender Quinn Cornog lobbed the pass towards Florida State's end line and McDonald caught up with space to send a cross to the back post. Transfer forward Sammy Smith was waiting, uncovered, to head the ball back across the goal mouth and past Seminole keeper Cristina Roque with five minutes to play in the half.

Both teams fought through a stalemate of a second half, but produced chances late. Aggie winger Mia Pante cut her dribble in from the right side and unleashed a curling shot from outside the box, hoping to bend the ball inside the far post. The shot sailed just wide.

In the 69th minute, Seminole midfielder Onyi Echegini, who recently returned from playing in the Women’s World Cup for Nigeria, chested down a flicked pass at the top of the box and cleared space with a close touch only to rattle her shot off the crossbar.

Ultimately, a perfect pass and a savvy run ended the chance at what could have been a RPI-boosting draw or win for the Aggies.

"Right at the end, we were caught in a bit of a transition moment, trying to step out," Guerrieri said. "Two very good individual moves by them to make it happen and that was the difference in the game."

