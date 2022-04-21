Lamar hires Texas A&M soccer assistant Nathan Kogut

Lamar has hired as its head soccer coach Nathan Kogut, who was an assistant at Texas A&M the last four seasons.

Kogut spent a season as an assistant men’s and women’s coach at Illinois College before coming to A&M. He also coached at Alderson Broaddus, Glenville State, Rhodes and Alabama. Kogut, who played at Colorado State, started his coaching career with the Brazos Magic/Mystic Club.

Kogut replaces Steve Holeman, who was hired as Texas State’s head coach. Holeman in six seasons in Beaumont went 66-43-8, including 41-16-7 as the Cardinals made the transition from the Southland Conference to the Western Athletic Conference. Lamar went 10-8-2 last season, including 6-2-2 in its inaugural WAC season. The Cardinals lost to Grand Canyon in the WAC tournament semifinals.