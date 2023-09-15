On one end of Ellis Field, Texas A&M midfielder Kate Colvin had her nose figuratively bloodied when she issued a hard challenge deep in the Aggie penalty box that gave Kentucky a spot kick and a goal near the end of the first half of Friday’s Southeastern Conference opener.

Four minutes later, warm, red liquid literally flowed out of her nose as she put her face on the line to score, helping the Aggies tie the Wildcats 1-1 at Ellis Field.

“She was her own department of justice there to come back,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “That’s a really tough call. She goes back and seemed like [she got] ball. And then to come back and really — we talk about a lot of times it comes down to wanting it more than your opponent and the ball that Sammy [Smith] served was a great ball and Kate just rose above everybody and, frankly, wanted it really bad.”

After 40 minutes of both teams feeling each other out with play concentrated in the middle of the field, Kentucky (6-0-2) got the first break. After the initial service of the game's first corner kick was thwarted by the Aggie defense, Kentucky cycled the ball across the top of the box and fed forward Mia Bookhard on the left side of the goal. The senior took several dribbles toward the Aggie goal before she was upended by a challenge from Colvin. Referee Jonathan Weiner wasted little time pointing to the penalty spot.

Colvin wasn’t sure if she touched the ball, but she was confident she didn’t make contact with Bookhard’s legs.

“If anything, after she fell, I kind of put my hand [out] to go and grab the ball, but I definitely didn’t trip her,” Colvin said.

Approximately 12 minutes earlier, the Aggies (3-3-2) had a penalty shot of their own that went unrewarded. Graduate transfer midfielder Smith danced through several Kentucky defenders before rocketing a pass to striker Maile Hayes near the penalty spot. Hayes controlled the heavy pass and looked to turn and shoot in one motion, but was brought to the ground by a Kentucky defender. A replay showed that her trailing leg caught Hayes on the shin as she went in to make a tackle.

After the Kentucky penalty was called, Guerrieri had a lengthy conversation with Weiner, but declined to discuss what the official said regarding both situations.

Kentucky striker Jordyn Rhodes, who entered Friday’s game first in the SEC in goals per game at a 0.86 clip, had her first attempt from the penalty spot denied by Aggie goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell, but was able to easily push the rebound into the back of the net with the inside of her foot. That was Rhodes’ 43rd career goal, moving her within one of the school career record set by Kim LaBelle (1994-97).

Four minutes later, a steal by Smith on the very far reaches of the right channel set up Colvin’s opportunity for vindication. After the takeaway, Smith took a dribble and whipped a low, hard cross toward the far side of the 6-yard box. Colvin, who attacked the cross at full speed, rose over her defender and deflected the cross with her head — and namely her nose — into the back side of the net.

Smith said she would have loved to have celebrated the equalizer with Colvin, but the senior made a bee line for the bench to receive treatment for her leaking nose.

“I’m glad she’s OK. Hopefully no bruising,” Smith said with a laugh.

Colvin said she felt an adrenaline boost when the play began to develop with the desire to claim back the point that was conceded minutes prior.

“I was really fortunate,” Colvin said. "Sammy put in a great ball and I was just putting my body on the line. I kind of blacked out when it happened. I just threw my head in there and saw the ball go into the back of the net. It was a great feeling.”

Colvin was able to get the blood clotted by the second half as both team’s attacks flowed more freely. Kentucky entered the match posting a strong defense. Goalkeeper Mark Josephson led the SEC in save percentage (.875) and the Wildcats had second best shutout percentage in the conference at a .714 mark.

Both teams ended the game with 10 shots and A&M managed three on net, with a majority of the possession in the second half. The Aggies had a pair of prime opportunities to take three points in the closing minutes of the game. Forward MaKhiya McDonald took a pass laid off by Carissa Boeckmann in the Kentucky box and ripped a close-range shot from the right side of the net, but watched it just sail over the cross bar off a deflection by Kentucky defender Uefa Ulfarsdottir. In the final minute of the game, a corner kick taken by A&M midfielder Mia Pante pinballed through the box and appeared to launch toward the back corner of the net before it was cleared off the line by a Wildcat defender.

Guerrieri said, while every win matters in conference play, he was proud of the way his team fought back once it fell behind.

“We’re chasing championships and three points are important whenever you’ve got 10 games,” Guerrieri said. “You want to try and get as much as you possibly can every time, especially at home. But I thought Kentucky played really well.”