Jennie Park leads No. 11 Aggie women's golf team into first-place tie at Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park shot a 6-under 66 to lead the field by two strokes and power the Aggie women’s golf team to a 2-under 358, good for a first-place tie after the first round of the Carmel Cup on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

A&M and Stanford were the only teams to break par on day one with Oklahoma State in third at 6-over 366 followed by Arkansas (11 over), Texas Tech (17 over), Mississippi State (20 over), Oklahoma (24 over) and Vanderbilt (32 over).

Park finished the round with a two-stroke lead over Stanford’s Rose Zhang (68). A&M’s Hailee Cooper and Adela Cernousek each shot 72 and are tied for ninth followed by teammates Zoe Slaughter (73, t-14th), Lana Calibuso-Kwee (75, t-21st) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (77, t-33rd).

A&M will tee off in the second round at 8:50 a.m. Saturday with the final round on Sunday.