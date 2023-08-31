In the spring of 2021, Texas A&M soccer associate head coach Phil Stephenson noticed goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell was getting an extra 10 yards or so on her goal kicks, which spawned a crazy idea.

Why not let that big leg take free kicks just inside midfield? On almost every kick, the Aggies could expect a ball delivered to the mouth of the goal, which could lead to an attacking player poking or heading the service into the net. There was also the chance of the incredible.

Thursday, incredible happened for Caldwell and the Aggie soccer team as she broke a scoreless tie with Tulsa on a near 50-yard goal, leading to a 2-0 A&M win at Ellis Field.

“Usually, I do try and bend it in for a service, but this time I felt like it was right in my range,” Caldwell said. “So yes, I was trying to hit the back of the net. But the main thing I was thinking was doing it it out of bounds and then it went in.”

The goal finally came after 51 minutes of a strong Aggie attack that couldn’t find the finishing touch. Tulsa (0-5) spent most of that time packed into its defensive half, allowing the Aggies (1-2-1) a majority of possession, but leaving few gaps for passes to connect inside the penalty area.

Just inside the midfield line, midfielder Carissa Boeckmann picked up a step on her defender with space to run ahead. Tulsa defender Madison Tokarchick was forced to give Boeckmann’s jersey a gentle tug to keep her from sprinting ahead, resulting in a yellow card and a free kick.

Caldwell put her foot through the ball and made an immediate about face, scampering back towards the open goal in the Aggie defensive half. It wasn’t until center back Carolyn Calzada shouted in celebration at Caldwell that she realized her shot had flew past the outstretched finger tips of leaping Tulsa goalkeeper Tatum Sanders and dipped just under the crossbar.

A video replay of the near midfield goal on the giant scoreboard behind her goal let Caldwell relive the moment she didn’t see live.

“That was a really well-taken free kick,” head coach G Guerrieri said. “The Tulsa goalkeeper didn’t make any error on it, because the Tulsa goalkeeper played terrific tonight. I thought she kept them in the game the whole night.”

With a compact defense in front of her, Sanders had few real A&M chances to face up until Caldwell’s goal and the few that found their way to the goal’s mouth she was able to handle with relative ease.

After the goal, the Golden Hurricanes were forced to press up the field in search for an equalizer, opening up running and passing lanes for the Aggie offense.

Seven minutes later, Boeckmann was able to bomb forward on a run with the ball that was stymied earlier. She dished a pass to attacker Sammy Smith, who took a couple of touches and fed the ball back to Boeckmann at the top of the penalty box. Boeckmann put a first-touch strike on the ball and sent it into the bottom right corner of the net for the Aggies’ second goal.

“We practiced this week together and I had a few of those, so I’m glad I was able to produce that in the game,” Boeckmann said of Smith.

Smith, a graduate transfer from Boston College, made her first start for the Aggies on Thursday, after a previous three games of demonstrating her playmaking prowess off the bench.

“Sammy is just a pure footballer,” Guerrieri said. “She’s a very smart player. So, her ability to combine with Carissa Boeckmann when Carissa is running at the back line is just a natural instinct of a really smart player.”

The pair of goals, and Caldwell’s clean sheet, helped A&M claim its first win of the young season, prior to heading to Fort Worth for a match against NCAA Tournament regular TCU on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Boeckmann said her second goal was good momentum built toward the challenge that lies ahead. Caldwell joked that Boeckmann’s goal was simply for the Aggie offense to save face.

“I think [the goal] gave the forwards a competitive attitude, as well," Boeckmann said. "They were like, ‘Oh, [Caldwell] can’t be the one who scores. We can’t win 1-0.’ So Carissa really got the ball moving on that one.”