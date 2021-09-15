Freshman attackers leading the charge into SEC play for Texas A&M soccer team

“Practicing with them, I really learned a lot and I was able to watch the games, so I was still there on the sideline,” Hayes said. “I knew what the atmosphere was like, so I think that really helped me going into this year.”

Hayes has scored several of her goals off rebounds or loose balls at the mouth of the goal, which has helped her earn a wild nickname from her coach.

“I kind of compare Maile Hayes to a bit of a Tasmanian devil without the slobber coming off of her,” Guerrieri said. “She does spin and fight and cause chaos and destruction as she goes through other team’s defenses.”

Like Olivieri, Abel is adjusting to a new position in her first season. She moved to attacking midfielder (position No. 10) after Olivieri’s injury, working with her face toward the opposing goal instead of the reverse as a striker. Her playmaking has resulted in four assists and helped develop a new aspect of her game.

“The 10 is definitely a really different role,” Abel said. “It takes a lot more vision. As a nine, it was more just focusing on who is on your back and just playing the way you face. But as a 10, it’s knowing who is on your side, who is coming from the back and who is in your front. It’s really different and way quicker in knowing your decision making.”