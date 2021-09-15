Freshman attackers leading the charge into SEC play for Texas A&M soccer team

The Texas A&M soccer team returned a young but experienced squad from last season’s Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament.
Until it began losing some of that experience.
For the majority of A&M’s nonconference schedule, the Aggies (4-2-1) have been without key players thanks to injuries. So several true freshmen have had to answer the call and stand ready as the Southeastern Conference slate quickly approaches.
A&M (4-2-1) will open SEC play at 6 p.m. Friday against Kentucky at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.
Three of the Aggies’ top four scorers this season are true freshmen led by striker Maile Hayes and striker-turned-midfielder Natalie Abel. Hayes leads A&M with four goals and two assists, followed by Abel’s two goals and four assists. Freshman winger Mia Pante rounds out the top four with a goal and four helpers. Forward Makhiya McDonald also has added a helping hand with two assists in her debut season.
“They are all stepping up to meet those expectations, but it’s a different game,” A&M head coach G Guerrieri said. “They are going from playing against kids to now playing against seasoned women’s athletes. They’re a lot bigger and stronger than they’ve had to deal with in the past, and that takes a little bit of learning and understanding that oftentimes the toughness that comes into playing older players is really the toughness that is between the ears.”
The Aggies were without injured junior forward Ali Russell for the first three games of the season, forced to play No. 1 Florida State, No. 8 TCU and No. 9 Clemson down one of their best players. Sophomore forward Laney Carroll has yet to see the field this season due to injury, and Guerrieri said he is uncertain but hopeful she will return this year.
Sophomore attacking midfielder Barbara Olivieri suffered a right knee injury during the Aggies’ 5-0 win against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3, and Guerrieri said he also is uncertain when she might be back in action. Medical staff originally thought Olivieri suffered an ACL injury, but it appears it is something much less serious.
“It’s not an ACL, thank goodness, and we’re hopeful that — knock on wood — that we would get her back yesterday, but I don’t have a magic mirror to tell me exactly when that is going to happen,” Guerrieri said.
Olivieri presents a model for this young group of attackers to follow. As a freshman last season, the Katy native was named the SEC freshman of the year after leading A&M in scoring with eight goals and five assists. She did it from her normal attacking midfield position.
Hayes was able to watch from the sideline as Olivieri worked her magic while adjusting to the college game. As an early enrollee who couldn’t participate in games, Hayes got the chance to acclimate to the next level through the spring portion of A&M’s COVID-19 altered schedule.
“Practicing with them, I really learned a lot and I was able to watch the games, so I was still there on the sideline,” Hayes said. “I knew what the atmosphere was like, so I think that really helped me going into this year.”
Hayes has scored several of her goals off rebounds or loose balls at the mouth of the goal, which has helped her earn a wild nickname from her coach.
“I kind of compare Maile Hayes to a bit of a Tasmanian devil without the slobber coming off of her,” Guerrieri said. “She does spin and fight and cause chaos and destruction as she goes through other team’s defenses.”
Like Olivieri, Abel is adjusting to a new position in her first season. She moved to attacking midfielder (position No. 10) after Olivieri’s injury, working with her face toward the opposing goal instead of the reverse as a striker. Her playmaking has resulted in four assists and helped develop a new aspect of her game.
“The 10 is definitely a really different role,” Abel said. “It takes a lot more vision. As a nine, it was more just focusing on who is on your back and just playing the way you face. But as a 10, it’s knowing who is on your side, who is coming from the back and who is in your front. It’s really different and way quicker in knowing your decision making.”
All of those qualities already lived in Abel’s game, Guerrieri said.
“Abel is very cerebral, very smart,” he said. “The way she plays, she does really well at bringing other people in. Oftentimes if you watch her in the game, she combines with quick combination passes at the top of the box.”
Her efforts on short set pieces also have come in handy. Those include a rocket shot off of the crossbar that fell to Hayes for one of her goals.
Now the youngsters will get a chance to face their first run through SEC play, an unknown challenge for them but one the Aggies say they are ready for.
“G and [associate head coach Phil Stephenson], they say in our meetings that every other SEC team probably has a circle around our name on the schedule,” Hayes said. “Going into that, we really need to be mentally strong.”