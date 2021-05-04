Former Texas A&M women's soccer player named Hermann Trophy semifinalist

Former Texas A&M defender Jimena Lopez is one of 15 semifinalists for the Hermann Trophy, the United Soccer Coaches announced Tuesday.

Lopez left A&M after her senior season in the fall of 2020, when she was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-defender of the year. She also was named the 2019 SEC midfielder of the year and finished her Aggie career with 18 goals and 23 assists in 72 matches. She plays professional in Spain for SD Eibar.