Former Texas A&M soccer player Barbara Olivieri made her National Women’s Soccer League debut Wednesday with the Houston Dash in its 2-0 loss to KC Current in the NWSL Challenge Cup at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

Olivieri started played the first 58 minutes before coming out for a substitute. She began her professional career with Club de Fútbol Monterrey in Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil in February 2022, scoring four goals in 28 matches with the team.

Olivieri is one of five Aggies playing in the NWSL, joining Shea Groom (Houston Dash), Merritt Mathias (Angel City FC), Addie McCain (Chicago Red Stars) and Ally Watt (Orlando Pride). Watt scored her first goal of the season in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw against NC Courage. Former A&M player Jimena Lopez, who signed with OL Reign in 2021, is on loan to Icelandic club UMF Selfoss.