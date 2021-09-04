 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggies use big first half to blank Bearkats 5-0 in women's soccer
0 comments

Aggies use big first half to blank Bearkats 5-0 in women's soccer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Five different Aggies scored goals, including four in the first half, to lift the Texas A&M soccer team past Sam Houston State 5-0 in nonconference action Friday at Ellis Field.

A&M’s Kendall Bates scored in the fourth minute off an assist from Mia Pante, then assisted Kate Colvin’s goal in the 12th minute for a 2-0 lead. Daria Britton scored on an assist from Natalie Abel in the 34th minute, and Abel followed with a goal in the 37th minute for a 4-0 lead. Ali Russell assisted Abel’s goal.

A&M (2-2) added a goal in the 63rd minute when Carissa Boeckmann scored off an assist from Abel. The Aggies outshot the Bearkats 32-4 overall and 16-2 on frame. They also had eight corner kicks and held the Bearkats (2-3) with none.

A&M will host UTEP at 3 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert