Aggies use big first half to blank Bearkats 5-0 in women's soccer

Five different Aggies scored goals, including four in the first half, to lift the Texas A&M soccer team past Sam Houston State 5-0 in nonconference action Friday at Ellis Field.

A&M’s Kendall Bates scored in the fourth minute off an assist from Mia Pante, then assisted Kate Colvin’s goal in the 12th minute for a 2-0 lead. Daria Britton scored on an assist from Natalie Abel in the 34th minute, and Abel followed with a goal in the 37th minute for a 4-0 lead. Ali Russell assisted Abel’s goal.

A&M (2-2) added a goal in the 63rd minute when Carissa Boeckmann scored off an assist from Abel. The Aggies outshot the Bearkats 32-4 overall and 16-2 on frame. They also had eight corner kicks and held the Bearkats (2-3) with none.

A&M will host UTEP at 3 p.m. Sunday at Ellis Field.