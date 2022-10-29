Aggies to open SEC soccer tournament against Bulldogs today in Florida

The ninth-seeded Texas A&M soccer team will face eighth-seeded Mississippi State at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the Southeaster Conference tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Park in Pensacola, Florida.

The match will be broadcast live on KAGC (97.3 FM) and the SEC Network (Optimum, Ch. 40).

A&M (9-5-5, 3-4-3) has not lost in October with a 4-0-3 record including a 4-1 victory at Florida on Thursday to end regular-season play. MSU (10-4-4, 4-4-2) wrapped up its regular season with a 1-1 tie against Georgia at home Thursday.

MSU shut out A&M 1-0 in their regular-season meeting Sept. 22 at Ellis Field. The Bulldogs scored on an own goal in the 52nd minute, and goalkeeper Maddy Anderson made seven saves to earn the win.

Sunday’s winner will face top-seeded and third-ranked Alabama (17-1-1, 10-0) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals.