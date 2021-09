The Texas A&M women’s soccer team will host Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Friday at Ellis Field.

A&M (1-2) earned its first win of the season Saturday, beating No. 15 Clemson 3-1 to extend its home winning streak to 11 straight matches. Sam Houston (2-2) last played Sunday, beating McNeese State 1-0 in Huntsville.

Aggie fans with a ticket to Saturday’s football game between A&M and Kent State will be admitted free.