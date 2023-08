Four different Aggies scored, and Kenna Caldwell and Grace McClellan each played a half in goal to combine for the shutout as the Texas A&M soccer team beat Texas State 4-0 in exhibition play Friday at Ellis Field.

Jazmine Wilkinson, Andersen Williams, MaKhiya McDonald and Sammy Smith each scored for A&M, while Caldwell and McClellan combined for three saves to help preserve the shutout.

A&M will open the regular season against No. 6 Florida State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ellis Field.