Aggies ranked ninth
Aggies ranked ninth

SOCCER
Robert Cessna

The Texas A&M soccer team is ranked ninth in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I women’s top 25 rankings. Other Southeastern Conference teams in the rankings are No. 13 Arkansas, No. 17 South Carolina, No. 18 Vanderbilt and No. 23 Ole Miss. Florida State is first followed by Santa Clara, North Carolina, Virginia, UCLA, Duke, Clemson, TCU, A&M and Penn State.

A&M reached the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight last season, falling to North Carolina.

