Aggies hosting Stephen F. Austin in exhibition on Thursday

Texas A&M soccer is hosting Stephen F. Austin in a free exhibition match Thursday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m.

Currently with construction surrounding Ellis Field, fans attending should park at Reed Arena and enter in through the gates at the northwest and northeast corners.

The game will air on 97.3 FM and can also be heard on the 12th Man Mobile app.

The Aggies and Stephen F. Austin have met five times with A&M winning all five contests. The last time the two teams met was in 2014 with A&M coming away with a 1-0 win.

Following the exhibition, the regular season will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 with A&M hitting the road to take on No. 25 Clemson at 6 p.m.

