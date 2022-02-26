Aggie soccer team wins first two spring exhibition matches

The Texas A&M soccer team opened the spring exhibition with a pair of shutouts Friday, beating Blinn 4-0 and Dallas College-Brookhaven 8-0 in 60-minute matches at Ellis Field.

A&M’s MaKhiya McDonald, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula and Natalie Yoo each scored a goal against Blinn, while Sawyer Dumond had two assists, and Westyn Henderson and Sydney Becerra each had one.

Against Brookhaven, Kate Colvin had two goals and three assists. Quinn Cornog scored two goals. Laney Carroll had one goal and one assist. Taylor Pounds, Ali Russell and Becerra also scored a goal apiece, and Lauren Gezcik and McDonald each had an assist.

A&M will play at Sam Houston State at 2 p.m. next Saturday in Huntsville.