 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aggie soccer team wins first two spring exhibition matches
0 Comments

Aggie soccer team wins first two spring exhibition matches

  • 0

The Texas A&M soccer team opened the spring exhibition with a pair of shutouts Friday, beating Blinn 4-0 and Dallas College-Brookhaven 8-0 in 60-minute matches at Ellis Field.

A&M’s MaKhiya McDonald, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula and Natalie Yoo each scored a goal against Blinn, while Sawyer Dumond had two assists, and Westyn Henderson and Sydney Becerra each had one.

Against Brookhaven, Kate Colvin had two goals and three assists. Quinn Cornog scored two goals. Laney Carroll had one goal and one assist. Taylor Pounds, Ali Russell and Becerra also scored a goal apiece, and Lauren Gezcik and McDonald each had an assist.

A&M will play at Sam Houston State at 2 p.m. next Saturday in Huntsville.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ole Miss Postgame: Buzz Williams

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert