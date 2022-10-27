Aggie soccer team tops Gators, earns spot in SEC tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Maile Hayes scored twice, and Macy Matula and Mia Pante each scored a goal to lift the Texas A&M soccer team past Florida 4-1 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at Dizney Stadium.

The victory, A&M head coach G. Guerrieri’s 500th, earned the Aggies (9-5-5, 3-4-3) a spot in the upcoming SEC tournament. Guerrieri is the fifth coach in NCAA Division I women’s soccer to reach 500 victories.

Hayes, Matula and Pante each scored in the first half to give A&M a 3-0 halftime lead. Florida (2-14-1, 0-9-1) got on the scoreboard in the 69th minute when Madison Young scored, but A&M answered just over a minute later when Hayes scored her second on an assist from Sydney Becerra.

A&M will open SEC tournament play at 3:30 p.m. Sunday against Mississippi State at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Florida.